Former FSU star Travis Rudolph found not guilty on all counts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Former Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph was found not guilty Wednesday on all counts in a shooting that left a man dead more than two years ago.

Rudolph, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting outside the ex-college football star's Lake Park home.

The defense team said Rudolph was the victim on the morning of April 7, 2021, when he was attacked by four men at his Lake Park home after an argument with his alleged girlfriend.

Travis Rudolph testifies in murder trial June 5 2023

Prosecutors said that Rudolph was the aggressor, bringing a gun to a fistfight. The ensuing shooting left Sebastien Jean-Jacques dead and another man injured.

The state opened its closing arguments Tuesday by walking jurors through every bullet impact involved in the shooting and playing a 911 call from one of the victims.

On the stand this week, Rudolph maintained the shooting was a result of self-defense after seeing two guns pointed at him.

The judge ordered Rudolph's house arrest monitor be removed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

