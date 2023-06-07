FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 7, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon as they first develop inland and then track toward the east coast.

Storms are expected for the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches, but it looks to be more widespread in Palm Beach County. There is a threat for a few strong to severe storms this Wednesday.

Main impacts with these storms could produce flooding downpours, gusty winds, hail, and lots of lightning. A funnel cloud or isolated tornado are also possible, but the threat is low.

Stormy afternoons are expected through the rest of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

High temperatures will hit the low 90s this weekend with fewer storms and more sunshine. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

In the tropics, we’re only watching a non-tropical low that is way out in the northeast Atlantic Ocean near the Azores. This low has a 10% chance for development and may gain sub-tropical characteristics during the next two days.

Later Wednesday, the low will move northeastward into much more cooler waters, which will then prevent further organization.

