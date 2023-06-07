Jury to deliberate Wednesday in former FSU star's murder trial

With a "stand your ground," argument off the table, Travis Rudolph's future is now in the hands of a jury.

Deliberations are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.

Rudolph a former Florida State University and NFL football player is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The defense team said Rudolph was the victim the morning of April 7, 2021, when he was attacked by four men at his Lake Park home after an argument with his alleged girlfriend.

On the other side of the courtroom, the state is arguing that Rudolph was the aggressor, bringing a gun to a fist fight. The shooting that resulted, left Sebastian Jean Jacques dead and another man injured.

Travis Rudolph testifies in murder trial June 5 2023

At this point, jurors have seen all the evidence in this case. The state opened their closing arguments Tuesday by walking jurors through every bullet impact involved in the shooting and playing a 911 call from one of the victims.

”That is not the voice of someone who spent time stopping to throw away firearms, that's not the voice of someone who didn't care about getting his frontal hospital," Assistant State Attorney Francine Edwards said during closing arguments. "That’s the voice of a man who is terrified about what he just experienced, and that his best friend, who is sitting right next to him, is now dead.”

Travis Rudolph sits with defense attorney Marc Shiner during murder trial, June 2, 2023

On the stand this week Rudolph maintained the shooting was a result of self-defense after seeing two guns pointed at him.

“He(Rudolph) said that he would do it again," Defense Attorney Marc Shiner said. "God forbid he was in the same situation, because it’s better to be tried by a jury then it is to be tried by those thugs."

If convicted on the most serious charge of first-degree murder, Rudolph could face life in prison.

