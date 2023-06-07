Man sentenced to life for 81-year-old woman's death

A 51-year-old man was convicted of a robbery that resulted in the death of an 81-year-old woman in Riviera Beach last year.

Police said Mary McNeal died of head injuries when she was robbed Jan. 31, 2022, at 3707 Broadway in Riviera Beach.

The suspect, Willie Davis, was later arrested and charged with felony first-degree murder and robbery.

Jurors found Davis guilty on Tuesday. He was sentenced to life for felony first-degree murder and 15 years for robbery.

