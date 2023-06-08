Florida panther caught on camera peeking into woman's home
Most people who live in the Sunshine State will never see a Florida panther. Experts say there are only about 200 left in the wild.
So, a woman who lives in Collier County made a rare sighting when she saw a panther looking through her sliding glass doors and recorded a video of it.
Vendela Harold of Golden Gate Estates said she and her family just moved to Florida a month ago.
Harold said she felt like something was staring at her — and there was!
"He did not look very cute and cuddly. He looked like he wanted a snack," Harold said. "If I would have been outside, I would've been scared for my life."
An expert at Florida Gulf Coast University said panthers don't pose much of a threat to humans but pets could be a different story.
The biologist also said it's rare to see a Florida panther so close to a resident's home.
