Florida panther caught on camera peeking into woman's home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most people who live in the Sunshine State will never see a Florida panther. Experts say there are only about 200 left in the wild.

So, a woman who lives in Collier County made a rare sighting when she saw a panther looking through her sliding glass doors and recorded a video of it.

Vendela Harold of Golden Gate Estates said she and her family just moved to Florida a month ago.

Vendela Harold speaks about the tense moments of spotting the panther looking into her home.
Vendela Harold speaks about the tense moments of spotting the panther looking into her home.

Harold said she felt like something was staring at her — and there was!

"He did not look very cute and cuddly. He looked like he wanted a snack," Harold said. "If I would have been outside, I would've been scared for my life."

An expert at Florida Gulf Coast University said panthers don't pose much of a threat to humans but pets could be a different story.

The biologist also said it's rare to see a Florida panther so close to a resident's home.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Martin County correctional officer accused of shooting woman
Traffic signal preemption technology coming to St. Lucie County
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo
Former FSU star Travis Rudolph found not guilty on all counts

Latest News

El Nino has arrived early, NOAA forecasters say
Transgender adults still facing roadblocks receiving treatment in Florida
Ever wanted to become a beekeeper? PGA National Resort has an experience for you
Former FSU star Travis Rudolph found not guilty on all counts