Florida panther caught on camera peeking into woman's home

Most people who live in the Sunshine State will never see a Florida panther. Experts say there are only about 200 left in the wild.

So, a woman who lives in Collier County made a rare sighting when she saw a panther looking through her sliding glass doors and recorded a video of it.

Vendela Harold of Golden Gate Estates said she and her family just moved to Florida a month ago.

Vendela Harold speaks about the tense moments of spotting the panther looking into her home.

Harold said she felt like something was staring at her — and there was!

"He did not look very cute and cuddly. He looked like he wanted a snack," Harold said. "If I would have been outside, I would've been scared for my life."

An expert at Florida Gulf Coast University said panthers don't pose much of a threat to humans but pets could be a different story.

The biologist also said it's rare to see a Florida panther so close to a resident's home.

