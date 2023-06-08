Gino DiMare stepping down as University of Miami baseball coach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The University of Miami is looking for a new head baseball coach.

Gino DiMare announced Thursday that he is stepping down as the head of the program after five seasons.

The Hurricanes' season ended on Sunday after falling to the University of Texas in the Coral Gables regional.

Miami, which has won four national championships, finished with a 42-21 record but has not reached the College World Series since 2016.

DiMare compiled a record of 168-86 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all four years the tournament was held.

"After evaluating this past season and talking extensively with my family, I have decided it is in my best interests and the best interests of the program to step away as head coach," DiMare said. "I would like to thank President Frenk and Dan Radakovich for their support, and Blake James for giving me the opportunity to become the head coach at Miami. I want to thank my coaches and staff for all their hard work, and especially the players – the relationships I have built with them are something I will cherish forever."

DiMare's 24 years as a member of the Miami baseball staff included 21 postseason appearances, 10 College World Series appearances and two national championships.

The 42 wins that Miami tallied this past season were the most since 2016.

Despite these achievements, many fans of the program felt it was time for a change, feeling the team had been underachieving given the talent that was on the roster.

