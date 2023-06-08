New Publix open for business in Westlake

Residents who live in the growing city of Westlake have a new option to shop for groceries.

Publix announced Thursday that they have opened a new store located at 16841 Persimmon Blvd. W Unit 1000.

The 48,388-square-foot store, located in the Westlake Plaza, offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery and deli and pharmacy.

"We are excited to welcome our customers to their new store at the Westlake Plaza Shopping Center and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for," Publix media relations manager Lindsey Willis said in a statement.

The Publix in Westlake carries organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices from around the world.

The store is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Florida-based grocer said they are donating $1,500 in nonperishable items such as canned foods, granola bars, nuts, fruit snacks, and sandwich bags to Seminole Ridge Community High School as part of the company’s grand opening.

"We are proud to be supporting our local community, including school-aged children, with our donation of these in-demand food items," Willis said. "As a food retailer, we know the importance of food around the table and never want our neighbors in need to wonder where their next meal will come from. At Publix, we believe our greatest opportunity to give back is by helping to alleviate food insecurity in the communities we serve."

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates. They currently operate 1,343 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

