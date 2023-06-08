Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say

Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio, and the property owner is left having to pay to dispose of them.

According to Akron police, the incident happened the evening of May 23.

Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are still looking for him.

Brown is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2181, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Martin County correctional officer accused of shooting woman
Traffic signal preemption technology coming to St. Lucie County
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo
Former FSU star Travis Rudolph found not guilty on all counts

Latest News

FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen
As Parkland trial unfolds, former MSD principal helps community recover
A young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
‘Senseless act’: Community seeks answers after endangered monk seal found dead
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges