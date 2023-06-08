Sinkhole disruptions intersection of U.S. 1 and Kanner Highway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A 3-foot-wide sinkhole has disrupted traffic at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Kanner Highway on Wednesday night.

In a post Wednesday night on Facebook, the police department said officers are on the scene. And drivers are asked the avoid the intersection and seek an alternate route.

Traffic on Kanner can't cross the intersection over U.S. Southbound U.S. 1 is down to one lane and northbound U.S. 1 is down to two lanes.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook the surface hole is about 3 feet wide, "but the washout underneath is much wider. Officials estimate it could be greater than 6 feet."

The agency said weather is "posing challenges" and it is not known how long the repair will take.

