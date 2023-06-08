Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Martin County correctional officer accused of shooting woman
Traffic signal preemption technology coming to St. Lucie County
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo
Former FSU star Travis Rudolph found not guilty on all counts

Latest News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship...
Biden and Sunak hold White House talks on daunting challenges to Ukraine, world economy
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden unveils LGBTQ+ proposals but postpones White House Pride Month event due to poor air quality
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Martin County correctional officer accused of shooting woman