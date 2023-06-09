Man who disappeared while free diving with friends in Martin County found dead

The body of a 22-year-old man who disappeared while free diving and spearfishing with friends near Sandsprit Park has been found, Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek said dive teams found the body of Maxwell Roberts around 1 p.m. Friday, after they got a call that he was missing just before 11 a.m.

Budensiek said Roberts was on a boat with three friends when they went free diving and spearfishing. When Roberts didn't resurface, the friends called police.

"We reached out to our partners at Martin County Fire Rescue, FWC and the Coast Guard and launched a massive search to try to recover this diver," Budensiek said.

For 90 minutes, all four agencies searched by air and by sea, until divers found Roberts' body.

"And unfortunately [they] found our victim deceased in about 55 feet of water," he said.

Budensiek said his body was found with his spearfishing gun deployed about 100 yards from where he originally disappeared. He said there were no signs of trauma or injury from any animal. He also said it didn't appear the spearfishing gun injured Roberts in any way.

“He just had not made it back up to the surface," Budensiek said. "Investigators are thinking maybe he just got caught up in the moment trying to track down that fish."

Budensiek also commended his friends, all of whom were around the same age, for immediately jumping into action and for their helpful cooperation. He said their assistance helped search teams find Roberts that much quicker.

“Thankfully, although it wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, we’re able to give closure to the family and friends," Budensiek said.

Benny Hirese said he was in the park fishing, when he first saw the commotion by the Martin County Sheriff's Office boat lift.

“I [saw] a bunch of police officers, ambulances and scuba divers rushing out there. They said it was a big incident and that it wasn’t looking good," Hirese said. "You could tell it was definitely a tragic event.”

When Hirese found out what happened, he said he was heartbroken for the friends and family affected.

"Sad, kind of, at a loss for words, you know?” Hirese said. "Just pray for that person's family.”

Budensiek said Roberts is from Utah but often takes trips to Vero Beach. He also added his family has been notified and is on their way to South Florida to make arrangements.

As for his official cause of death, Budensiek said that's pending an official autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office.

