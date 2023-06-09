Martin County Sheriff's Office, other agencies searching for missing diver

Martin County Sheriff's Office marine and aviation unit, the Martin County Fire Rescue dive team are working with multiple agencies effort to locate a missing diver who disappeared about 5 miles off shore near Sandsprit Park.

The man is in his 20s and has been missing for over an hour, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are also in route to help with the search.

This is a developing story.

