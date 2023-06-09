Martin County Sheriff's Office, other agencies searching for missing diver

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Martin County Sheriff's Office marine and aviation unit, the Martin County Fire Rescue dive team are working with multiple agencies effort to locate a missing diver who disappeared about 5 miles off shore near Sandsprit Park.

The man is in his 20s and has been missing for over an hour, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are also in route to help with the search.

This is a developing story.

