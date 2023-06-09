Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago, proclaim he's innocent

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal indictmentof former President Donald Trump prompted a crowd of about 20 supporters to gather Thursday night near Mar-a-Lago.

"How do you feel about the indictment? Do you feel like he's innocent, guilty?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"I know he's innocent. ... It's a fact," said Trump supporter Cindy Falco DiCorrado. "This is what they do when they can't find anything. They go keep attacking and attacking and attacking."

Supporters brought their banners, flags, hats and trucks to the very spot where many of them came to rally when the FBI first raided Mar-a-Lagoback in August of last year.

Cindy Falco DiCorrado was among the Trump supporters who gathered near Mar-a-Lago after news of...
Cindy Falco DiCorrado was among the Trump supporters who gathered near Mar-a-Lago after news of the indictment.

"Biden is supposed to go, indictment, because he's having thousands, thousands of documents, classified documents in his Corvette in his garage, nothing happened to him," Elaine Fandino, a Trump supporter, said.

Other supporters like Donald Tarca Jr. are calling the indictment a witch hunt.

"I asked him that question specifically, what do you want us to do? He said, 'Keep supporting us,'" Tarca said.

Donald Tarca Jr. says he will continue to support the former president despite news of the...
Donald Tarca Jr. says he will continue to support the former president despite news of the federal indictment.

Tarca said this is a low point for our country and encourages others to show their support for the former president.

"I think what they're doing is unfair. It's not good for the country," Tarca said. "All the other leaders of the countries have to be looking at our country and going, 'What a joke,' We've turned into a Banana Republic. We're arresting our political allies. How wrong is that, over paperwork?"

Thursday's protest consisted of Trump supporters with some people driving by and shouting "lock him up."

Supporters said that they plan to be out rallying into the weekend.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Wellington's Equestrian Preserve Committee unanimously voted against the Wellington North...
Wellington committee votes unanimously against portion of luxury project
Former vice mayor announces run for mayor of Delray Beach
Martin County correctional officer accused of shooting woman
3 minors recovered from possible sex trafficking incident in Riviera Beach
Resort owners sent warning letter after mangroves cut down

Latest News

The Florida Panthers team celebrate after center Carter Verhaeghe (23), third from left, scored...
Panthers rally, top Golden Knights 3-2 in OT of Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
Oklahoma players celebrate after defeating Florida State in the NCAA Women's College World...
Oklahoma beats FSU to win third straight WCWS title
A protester holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
Trump says he's been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents