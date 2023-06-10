Alternative vent held in Port St. Lucie after PrideFest bans younger people

Two local organizations provided an alternative way to celebrate pride in Port St. Lucie after some were left out earlier this year.

In April, those who were not over the age of 21 were banned from PrideFest in Port St. Lucie. Now, Sanctuary of the Treasure Coast and Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast are taking action to give that group a safe space to celebrate.

Pride is a celebration of love and all the things that make the LGBTQ+ community special. This year, a series of bills coming down from Tallahassee has made it difficult for some to celebrate pride in the state, including here in South Florida.

The two organizations say they decided to turn a negative into a positive. They hosted Pride Party in the Park, a family friendly celebration of all things pride.

"It is pride month, we wanted to celebrate pride with those who are 21 and under, for the families to come out and just enjoy it," said PJ Ashley, president of the Sanctuary of the Treasure Coast.

They say they are happy to provide an alternative event and space where people, about 30 of them, who were banned from PrideFest could enjoy.

D’Spencer Luyao is one of the people under 21 who were banned.

"We were all really disappointed, me and my two best friends that were coming together," he said. "We found out we wouldn’t be able to go, at first, we were feeling defeated."

He told WPTV’s Victor Jorges, instead they decided to hold a small house party to celebrate on their own terms … but it wasn’t the same.

Pride on the Block in West Palm Beach on June 3, 2023.jpg

The people turned away at the gates of the festival were disappointed, but it was a decision made by organizers and the city.

"It was just a decision that was made with the city with them not doing it because the bill was about to hit DeSantis’ desk, that’s all I can say on that," Ashley said.

The bill they’re referring to is Senate Bill 1438. At that point, it could cause the city event center, where PrideFest was held to lose its liquor license. Plus, it could subject anyone in drag to face fines or even jail time if a child is exposed to what the bill called “adult live performances.”

That bill has since become law.

Saturday, he finally got the chance to celebrate pride in a community setting.

"It really means a lot to me," he said. "Seeing all these people, whether they’re part of the community or allies. I know everyone here supports me, and my identity, and my existence."

Luyao, along Ashley, say this alternative event is a sign of acceptance and resilience.

"We love everybody,” Ashley said. "The fact is that we’re here to celebrate, and celebrate each other and how we got here through the years."

Luyao agrees.

"We always come back," he said. "…and I think we always will."

Organizers say they plan to combine the two celebrations into one weekend. They plan to have the 21-plus event one day, and the family-friendly another day in the same weekend, rather than weeks apart.

Scripps Only Content 2023