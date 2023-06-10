Animal services personnel rescue cat from boat after owner dies

Martin County Animal Service personnel rescued a car hiding a boat after the owner died.

The man was deceased more than a week before his body was discovered, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

When detectives from Stuart Police Department removed the man’s body, they realized the terrified pet was unwilling to be taken out.

MCSO’ s Animal Services was notified of the situation. Officers Tabitha Queen and Shannon McGee entered the boat in Tyvek suits.

A short time later, the officers safely removed the animal, which was taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast where he will be treated for any medical issues.

If no family takes possession of the animal, the cat will be processed for adoption.

"Good work by a dedicated animal services team. Thank you for not giving up!,"

the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

