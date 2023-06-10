Cat rescued from boat after owner dies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Martin County Animal Service personnel rescued a cat hiding in a boat after the owner died.

The man was deceased more than a week before his body was discovered, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

When detectives from Stuart Police Department removed the man's body, they realized the terrified pet was unwilling to be taken out.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Unit was notified. Deputies Tabitha Queen and Shannon McGee entered the boat in Tyvek suits.

A short time later, they safely removed the animal, which was taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast to be treated for any medical issues.

If no family takes possession of the animal, the cat will be processed for adoption.

"Good work by a dedicated animal services team. Thank you for not giving up!," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

