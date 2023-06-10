Juneteenth celebration takes place in St. Lucie County despite low registration

St. Lucie County held a Juneteenth celebration despite officials saying they had to scale it back due to low advanced registration.

The county said it had to scale back some of the festivities.

Still, it was an event for the whole family including food vendors, arts and crafts, and vendors highlighting African American culture.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the historic time when slaves were freed in the 1800’s.

The event was held at Lawnwood Stadium in Fort Pierce, and organizers say about 10 bands will perform live music.

It was organized by Alexander Nathan-March, event coordinator for the county’s recreation department.

He said it’s important to have these events so kids can learn about this crucial moment in American history.

“I feel it’s a day that should be taught to young Black youth," he said. “That’s the day we actually got freedom in America. They need to know their history. That’s something that’s factual … that happened in the United States. I think that’s something that should be spread from generation to generation. It shouldn’t be something that’s forgotten.”

