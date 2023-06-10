Police officers rescue man, 87, from car in canal bank

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Port St. Lucie police officers rescued an 87-year-old man from a canal bank as his vehicle was about to roll over on top of him.

At 11:45 p.m. Friday, the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office worked together to find a man who had called his family and told them he was stuck and kept falling into water, according to a police Facebook post that included chopper video of the rescue.

Through these initial phone calls, SLCSO tracked the man to the Veranda Falls area on Becker Road east of Florida's turnpike.

Police K-9 Officer Corey Krecic and Officer Carson Perkins canvassed the area on foot as the SLCSO Air Unit was searching from above. They spotted the man climbing up the C23 canal bank as his vehicle was about to roll over on top of him.

Krecic and Perkins climbed down the steep canal bank to safely rescue him from beneath his vehicle and within feet of the water.

The man was not injured and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"Great job to all involved in the joint effort to rescue and reunite the man with his family!" the police department posted on Facebook.

