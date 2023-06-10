Small plane lands safely west of Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A small plane made a safe emergency landing west of Boca Raton on Saturday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At 11:22 a.m., crews responded to reports of an aircraft incident near the 15000 block of Lox Road, PBCFR said in an injury by WPTV. No injuries were reported.

PBFR said there was "no further need for fire rescue."

The plane landed on a levee at the Broward County-Palm Beach County border near the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. Parkland is south of the area.

WPTV Executive Producer Pete Gomez shot video near the scene.

It was not clear where the plane was headed and where it departed.

Boca Raton Airport is immediately adjacent to Florida Atlantic University and to Interstate 95.

