About 70 Trump supporters rally outside Mar-a-Lago days after his indictment

Scotty Howell could be relaxing at her Juno Beach home on a sunny Sunday instead of sweating in temperatures in the low 90’s on Palm Beach island.

She dressed in an American flag-motif shirt and joined dozens of Donald Trump supporters rallying in the mid-afternoon sun just two blocks from the former president's Mar-A-Lago resort.



"I'm here because I support President Trump," Howell said. "And I want to save this country."



About 70 people rallied on Palm Beach island in reaction to the former president's indictment last week and his first appearance to face charges, scheduled for Tuesday.



"It seems really political to me," said Donald Tarca Jr., the rally's organizer. "The guy that's in the White House just had his number one opponent arrested."



"They tried to knock off their opponent who was popular," added Paula Magnuson, who brought her two dogs wearing red, white and blue scarfs to the rally.

Trump will face 37 federal charges related to documents taken to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in 2021.

Many Democrats call Trump's actions criminal, and a threat to national security, due to the sensitivity of some of the documents.



Supporters say the real threat comes from the criminal charges against Trump, which is why they organized this rally.

"With everything that's going on, it kind of got a little bit more attention and we decided to come out," Tarca said.



Those at the rally got a boost from a caravan of more than 50 motorcycles, Humvees, cars, and trucks that drove up from Miami in support.

Howell said it shows the depth of support for Trump in the wake of the latest criminal indictments.

“It’s a shame,” Howell said. “And it’s a very sad day for our country.”

Most supporters at the Sunday rally say they will not be headed to Miami for Tuesday's hearing in Federal Court but will gather in Palm Beach on Wednesday for Trump's 77th birthday.

Trump will stay at his golf resort in Doral ahead of his court appearance.

He is expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at the resort, NBC reported. He is expected to travel back to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for this 2024 presidential campaign.

Scripps Only Content 2023