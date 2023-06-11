Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Port Everglades

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A Coast Guard Station boat crew rescued three people after their 18-foot vessel capsized 1 mile east of Port Everglades in Broward County. No injuries were reported Saturday.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 6 p.m. of a vessel taking on, the U.S. agency said in a news release Sunday.

The Coast Guard rescue crew found three individuals hanging on to the hull of their vessel.

They were transferred to shore, and commercial salvage arrived to assist with the capsized vessel.

"We are grateful to see that everyone aboard the capsized vessel was able to make it back home,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Mehalil of Station Fort Lauderdale said. "We remind all mariners to have their life jackets either on, or in an accessible place aboard your vessel."

