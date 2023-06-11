Gators sweep South Carolina, advance to College World Series

Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA...
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hurston Waldrep had 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs and Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three Gainesville super regional and advance to the College World Series.

Florida (50-15), which has won five games in a row, earned its first CWS berth since making four straight trips to Omaha from 2015-18.

Waldrep (9-3), who had his sixth game this season with at least 10 strikeouts, gave up just three hits.

Florida third baseman Colby Halter celebrates on second base after he hit an RBI double to...
Florida third baseman Colby Halter celebrates on second base after he hit an RBI double to drive in two runs against South Carolina in the second inning of an NCAA super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

Josh Rivera went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Gators and BT Riopelle, who went 0 for 2, walked twice and scored twice.

South Carolina (42-21) swept three games against the Gators in the regular season by a combined score of 25-10 but managed just four runs in back-to-back losses at the super regional.

The Gamecocks had just one runner move beyond first base when Ethan Petry reached and advanced to second on an error in the bottom of the fourth before back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

The start of the game was delayed by nearly three hours due to inclement weather.

