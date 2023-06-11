Man dead, another wounded after shooting near West Palm Beach

One man died and another was wounded after a shooting near west Palm Beach early Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 1:40 a.m., PBSO Deputies and West Palm Beach Police officers responded to shots fired near Foster's Shack restaurant in the 2200 block of Belvedere Road near Congress Avenue, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

They found evidence of a shooting, but no victims were located, Barbera said.

A short time later at an undisclosed location, deputies and officers learned that two men with apparent gunshot wounds were dropped off at a local hospital.

One succumbed to his injuries a short time after arrival and the second man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Barbera said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this shooting as a homicide. Suspect information is unknown.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading its new app "PBSO"for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.



