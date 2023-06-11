Man dead, another wounded after shooting near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man died and another was wounded after a shooting near west Palm Beach early Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 1:40 a.m., PBSO Deputies and West Palm Beach Police officers responded to shots fired near Foster's Shack restaurant in the 2200 block of Belvedere Road near Congress Avenue, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

They found evidence of a shooting, but no victims were located, Barbera said.

A short time later at an undisclosed location, deputies and officers learned that two men with apparent gunshot wounds were dropped off at a local hospital.

One succumbed to his injuries a short time after arrival and the second man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Barbera said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this shooting as a homicide. Suspect information is unknown.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading its new app "PBSO"for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Homeless numbers increase in Palm Beach County since last year
Cat rescued from boat after owner dies
DeSantis names Ryan Butler as Indian River County clerk
Police officers rescue man, 87, from car in canal bank
Man who disappeared while free diving with friends in Martin County found dead

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against...
Golden Knights hold off Panthers, take 3-1 series lead
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA...
Gators sweep South Carolina, advance to College World Series
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes...
Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes; Jen Antonucci 1st female trainer to win race
Cat rescued from boat after owner dies