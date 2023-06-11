Red Cross assists 7 people after house fire in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Seven people, including a child, were impacted by a house fire overnight in Belle Glade, according to the American Red Cross on Sunday.

They responded to a home fire on Southwest Fourth Street.

The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to the people impacted by the blaze.

"The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs," the agency said in a release.

