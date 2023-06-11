Students get hand-on introduction into energy careers at FPL event

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Several Palm Beach County students learned about careers in the energy industry, including building a generator during the Youth Energy Academy at Florida Power and Light's Command Center.

On Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, they participated in interactive activities, tours and the contest to build a generator in which the winning team was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Students participate in FPL hands-on demonstration.
Students participate in FPL hands-on demonstration.

FPL partnered with the American Association of Blacks in Energy and Path to College to introduce high school students about careers in the energy sector.

It was the second Youth Energy Academy.

"Originally, I was thinking of computer finance and stuff like that," Joseph Kean, the winner of the generator building contest, said in an FPL release. "But now I am thinking of engineering."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Homeless numbers increase in Palm Beach County since last year
Cat rescued from boat after owner dies
DeSantis names Ryan Butler as Indian River County clerk
Police officers rescue man, 87, from car in canal bank
Juneteenth celebration takes place in St. Lucie County despite low registration

Latest News

Fern Street Chess Park draws national attention
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Port Everglades
Red Cross assists 7 people after house fire in Belle Glade
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 3 separate crashes near West Palm Beach