FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 12, 2023

Stormy weather returns Monday as a front settles across the southeast.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Stormy weather returns Monday as a front settles across the southeast.

South of the front, southwest winds kick in for us. This will keep the afternoon storms on our side of the peninsula. Nothing severe, just garden variety storms that start near the lake and push toward Interstate 95 later in the day.

The bigger story will be the heat. Expect 90 to 95 degrees over the next few days as a westerly wind sets up.

We could have a few storms around through Wednesday, then lower chances to end the week.

The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis names Ryan Butler as Indian River County clerk
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 3 separate crashes near West Palm Beach
Cat rescued from boat after owner dies
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Man dead, another wounded after shooting near Foster's Shak

Latest News

Stormy weather returns Monday as a front settles across the southeast.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 12, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Special is sponsored by PGT Custom Windows and Doors.
WATCH: 2023 FOX29 First Alert Weather Special
High temperatures on Friday will be around 90 degrees with an offshore wind. Afternoon storms...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 9, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 8, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 8, 2023