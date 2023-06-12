Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment

A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday. (Source: Rob Ristaneo)
By Ashlyn Mitchell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A man in Alabama was calm and collected as a school of sharks swam near him in the waters of Robinson Island on Saturday.

“All of a sudden, we started hearing people say ‘Shark, shark,’ and then everybody started getting on the boat. People thought they were fixing to get eaten alive or something,” Paul Hubble said.

He said he walked around his boat and noticed about six to eight hammerhead sharks that appeared to be feeding on something.

“There was four to six on one side of the boat, and all of a sudden, two of them came up behind me and went around me. They stayed close together,” Hubble explained, adding they ranged in size from 6 to 10 feet.

Hubble soaked in the moment and was the only one standing in the water.

“I’ve never seen that. Every weekend for years I’ve come out, and I’ve never seen sharks come up like that,” he said.

Hubble said the sharks were in and out of the area in about 10 minutes. He believes the rendezvous was a good reminder of who really runs the place.

“I think everybody needs to know that when we go down there, we’re in their world,” Hubble said.

