Strong storms damage home in Hobe Sound

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Some areas of Hobe Sound sustained damage after strong storms blew through over the weekend.

At least one home sustained damage in the Woodbridge Mobile Village located off U.S. Highway 1.

Resident Joseph Diorio was busy Monday breaking down a carport that ended up on the adjoining roof.

Joseph Diorio speaks about the strong storms that hit Hobe Sound on Sunday.
There were reports of 45 mph straight-line winds in the area late Sunday afternoon.

"The trees were bending. The furniture blew over," Diorio said. "It was just like a normal storm on a Sunday afternoon. Then I got a call to come and look at this. The sun was out by then."

Diorio said his home was not damaged inside.

There was no other damage in the immediate area and no reports of any injuries from Sunday's weather.

