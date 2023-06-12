Trump supporters gather in Doral outside former president's property

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The day before his scheduled appearance in a Miami federal court, Donald Trump arrived at his Trump National Doral Golf Club, which is about 9 miles from downtown Miami.

A crowd of supporters lined the sidewalk along the street leading up to the entrance to the club as Trump's motorcade arrived just before 3:30 pm Monday.

"I got to stand 100% behind Trump," said one supporter.

As the motorcade arrived, the SUVs slowed down supposedly to allow Trump to wave to the crowd of supporters and media.

"Because he still supports us, we got to support that man," another Trump supporter said.

Chief Manuel Morales Mayor Francis Suarez June 12 2023.png
Chief Manuel Morales Mayor Francis Suarez June 12 2023.png

There were also a few demonstrators against Trump, some who shouted, "Lock him up."

Overall police were able to control tempers and the traffic.

The scene is likely a small preview of what it could be on Tuesday when Trump arrives at the courthouse.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 3 separate crashes near West Palm Beach
DeSantis names Ryan Butler as Indian River County clerk
Cat rescued from boat after owner dies
Man dead, another wounded after shooting near Foster's Shak

Latest News

Ex-superintendent John Millay takes job with Boys & Girls Club of Martin County
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro reacts as he takes a spill during the first half of an NBA...
Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals
Dave Aronberg won't seek reelection as Palm Beach County state attorney
Dave Aronberg won't seek reelection as Palm Beach County state attorney