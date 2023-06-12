Trump supporters gather in Doral outside former president's property

The day before his scheduled appearance in a Miami federal court, Donald Trump arrived at his Trump National Doral Golf Club, which is about 9 miles from downtown Miami.

A crowd of supporters lined the sidewalk along the street leading up to the entrance to the club as Trump's motorcade arrived just before 3:30 pm Monday.

"I got to stand 100% behind Trump," said one supporter.

As the motorcade arrived, the SUVs slowed down supposedly to allow Trump to wave to the crowd of supporters and media.

"Because he still supports us, we got to support that man," another Trump supporter said.

Chief Manuel Morales Mayor Francis Suarez June 12 2023.png

There were also a few demonstrators against Trump, some who shouted, "Lock him up."

Overall police were able to control tempers and the traffic.

The scene is likely a small preview of what it could be on Tuesday when Trump arrives at the courthouse.

