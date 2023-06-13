FPL customers: Your power bill is going down

2018 FPL Reactive Smart Grid Commercial in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on December 9, 2018.
2018 FPL Reactive Smart Grid Commercial in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on December 9, 2018.(David Adame for FPL)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Power & Light customers got a some good news today. Their power bills are going down, a little bit.

On Tuesday, the Florida Public Service Commission approved a $359 million reduction to FPL's 2023 fuel costs, which means customer power bills are going down.

The bill reduction will go into effect from July to December. FPL customers will see approximately a 2.8% reduction in their monthly bill. For example, a current customer bill of $139.95 for 1000 kilowatts used will drop to $135 per month. FPL Northwest customers will see a 2.5% reduction in their monthly bill. A previous rate reduction took place in May.

"We are committed to keeping bills as low as possible for our customers," Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of FPL, said. "With fuel prices moderating, we are pleased to pass along additional savings to our customers. We also encourage our customers to use FPL's free tools to save energy and make their bills even lower."

Utilities don't earn a profit on fuel charges and the fuel costs of customer bills are set for each calendar year. When a utility's costs increase or decrease by more than 10%, they must notify the PSC of any mid-course corrections that are needed.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 3 separate crashes near West Palm Beach
3 dogs rescued after abandoned near I-95 in Martin County
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for summer splash

Latest News

Trump supporters from Treasure Coast travel to Miami for arraignment
Palm Beach County professor: Trump indictment means 'no one is above the law'
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec....
Reports: Trump 'scrambled' to find attorney in Mar-a-Lago case
Live updates: Trump enters not guilty plea, visits Miami restaurant