Live updates: Trump enters not guilty plea, visits Miami restaurant

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who made his first court appearance Tuesday after being indicted on 37 chargesrelated to the mishandling of classified documents. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

WHITE HOUSE TRYING ITS BEST TO STAY MUM ON CASE AGAINST TRUMP

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is refusing to give straight answers to questions about the federal case against Trump.

Jean-Pierre was asked Tuesday if President Joe Biden agrees with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, who has already said that it was a “little shocking” that Trump maintained large support from the Republican Party.

"I'm just not going to comment on anything that’s related to the indictment," Jean-Pierre responded.

The president's chief spokesman also dodged a question about whether Biden would ever consider pardoning Trump. "No comment," Jean-Pierre said, although she laughed slightly.

It is all part of the White House's policy to not comment on ongoing criminal matters. In the meantime, they've only invoked Biden's predecessor at strategic points.

Jean-Pierre did stress Tuesday that Biden was categorically not involved in any decision by the Justice Department to indict Trump and that he is focusing on restoring integrity to the department.

"That is why we have been very, very consistent," Jean-Pierre said. "When it comes to criminal cases, we just do not comment."

At a reception honoring U.S. State Department chiefs of mission, Biden declined to comment on Trump’s arrest when asked by reporters.

During his formal remarks at that event, Biden referred to simultaneous interpretation during his lengthy meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and then quipped: "I turned all my notes in."

Trump was known to have confiscated an interpreter’s notes after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After prompting hearty laughter from the crowd, Biden insisted he was not talking about Trump.

"That's not a reference to the president, the former president," Biden said. "Look, no. It really isn't."

This sketch shows former President Donald Trump appearing with his attorneys in a federal courtroom in Miami on June 13, 2023, to face 37 felony charges accusing him of willfully retaining classified documents and obstructing justice.

SUPPORTERS GATHER AT NEW JERSEY GOLF CLUB

Trump's supporters have begun to arrive at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, where he’s planning to deliver remarks responding to the charges after returning from his arraignment Tuesday night.

Dozens of white wedding chairs have been set up on the club’s stone patio before a stage decorated with American flags and red, white and blue bunting.

Guests at Trump's Bedminster event include former Department of Justice official Kash Patel, Bernie Kerik and MyPillow conspiracist Mike Lindell.

Lindell says he's here "to support our real president, Donald Trump." He called on Ron DeSantis to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Trump tomorrow.

TRUMP GOES FROM COURT TO CUBAN EATERY

Donald Trump's first stop after court was the iconic Versailles restaurant and bakery in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Inside, a group of people greeted him and laid hands on him in prayer. Those in the room also sang "Happy Birthday" to Trump, who will turn 77 on Wednesday.

"Some birthday. Some birthday," he said. "We've got a government that is out of control."

Versailles is a landmark that is a required stop for politicians visiting Miami. Cuban exiles gathered there to celebrate Fidel Castro's death in 2016.

SPECIAL COUNSEL SEES TRUMP IN COURT

The special counsel who brought charges against Donald Trump attended the former president’s first court appearance in person.

Jack Smith sat in the first row behind the prosecution’s table at Tuesday’s hearing in Miami federal court, where Trump pleaded not guilty to charges that he hoarded classified documents.

Smith spoke briefly Friday about the indictment but has otherwise remained out of public view.

TRUMP ORDERED NOT TO DISCUSS CASE WITH WITNESSES

Donald Trump's lawyer objected to barring the former president from talking to witnesses including his personal aide, who is accused alongside him.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche said that some of the witnesses work for Trump and he needs to be able to communicate with them. After some back and forth, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said Trump cannot talk to them about the case except through his lawyers, but he can talk to them about their jobs.

"There will be no communication about the case with fact witnesses who are on a list provided by the government," Goodman said.

Nauta, a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago, was granted bond with the same conditions as Trump. He did not enter a plea, though, because he doesn’t have a local attorney.

Nauta will be arraigned June 27 before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres but doesn’t have to attend in person.

TRUMP WILL BE RELEASED WITHOUT BOND

Trump will be released without having to pay a bond. He will not have to surrender his passport or restrict his personal travel. As the hearing continued after his not-guilty plea was entered, Trump sat at the table scowling with his arms crossed.

The arraignment concluded after 47 minutes and his motorcade departed the Miami courthouse for the airport. He is expected to travel back to his Bedminster, New Jersey, property where Trump said he will speak at about 8:15 p.m.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back.

Trump appeared before a judge in Miami's federal courthouse on Tuesday in a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes.

Authorities say Trump schemed and lied to block the government from recovering the documents concerning nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

It's the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He's also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in both cases and slammed the prosecutions as politically motivated. He's expected to return later Tuesday to New Jersey, where he's scheduled a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

Former President Donald Trump leaves his Trump National Doral resort, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Doral, Fla.

TRUMP RODE TO COURT WITH HIS SON ERIC

Trump rode to court with his son Eric, who accompanied the motorcade from the former president’s Doral resort to the federal courthouse in Miami.

CNN aired footage of Trump walking to a line of SUVs with his son by his side while someone yelled, "Let's go Trump!"

The former president could be seen stopping and waving at supporters, as well as chatting with staff members. Eric Trump appeared to clap his father on the back just before he climbed into a vehicle.

As he rode to court, Trump posted on his social media site that the case against him was a "witch hunt."

Later, outside the courthouse Trump lawyer Alina Habba said, "Today is not about President Donald J. Trump, who is defiant."

"It is not about the Republican Party, it is not about the 2024 election," Habba added. "It is about the destruction of longstanding principles that have set this country apart."

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, June 10, 2023.

TRUMP, AIDE BOOKED AT COURTHOUSE

Trump and an aide charged as a co-conspirator have been booked in Miami federal court.

That's according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which said Trump and Walt Nauta had been booked shortly after they arrived Tuesday afternoon.

Both men are expected to appear at the defense table shortly on charges that they wrongly held onto classified documents.

The two men were seen arriving at court together.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT MIAMI COURTHOUSE FOR HISTORIC APPEARANCE

Trump has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to formally surrender to authorities ahead of his court appearance on charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump's motorcade arrived Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse shortly before he’s scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge, a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes.

It's the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he's being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign. After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he's expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

TRUMP HEADS TO MIAMI COURTHOUSE FOR HISTORIC APPEARANCE

Trump is on his way to the federal courthouse in Miami to face dozens of charges that he illegally hoarded classified documents.

Trump departed his Doral golf course Tuesday afternoon en route to the courthouse, where he is expected to surrender to federal authorities and face a judge.

The former president is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will have his digital fingerprints taken.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 felony charges accusing him of willfully retaining classified documents and obstructing justice.

DEMONSTRATORS FOR AND AGAINST TRUMP SQUABBLING

A small group of pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters were squabbling in front of Miami's federal courthouse as they awaited the former president's appearance Tuesday.

A man with "Trump sucks" spray-painted on his jacket and pants shouted at supporters of the former president as they passed by while a man held a homemade "Free Trump" banner behind others who shouted at him. Dozens of supporters wrapped themselves in Trump flags or campaign merchandise as they milled about near the courthouse.

The crowd included far-right internet personality Anthime Gionet, who served a two-month prison sentence for streaming live video while he stormed the U.S. Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Gionet, better known as "Baked Alaska," was livestreaming video of his interactions with people around the courthouse — something the terms of Gionet's probation don’t appear to prohibit.

Meanwhile, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, wearing a T-shirt with a police logo, toured the nearby media encampment and said he didn't expect any disturbances.

"So far, so good," Suarez said. "It's still early, but the crowd seems to be under control and everyone respectful and peaceful. Let's hope it remains that way."

Suarez is considering a presidential run and has suggested he could make his intentions known during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

Miami equipped to handle up to 50K protestors as Trump heads to court

TRUMP SUPPORTERS BUSED IN FROM OTHER PARTS OF FLORIDA

In an Orlando Walmart parking lot, about four dozen Trump supporters dressed in red, white and blue clothing boarded two buses for the four-hour trip to Miami to show their support outside the federal courthouse where the former president would be appearing.

Some wore T-shirts that read "Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong" and hats stenciled with "Because America Can Never Be Too Great."

"He has done so much for us. This is what we can do for him. This is what we must do for him," said Laurie Pettengill, who drove halfway across the state from Homosassa Springs on Florida’s Gulf Coast to go on the trip.

Miriam Ramirez carried a sign adorned with small American flags that said, "Puerto Republican Assembly Present for Trump!" She said the federal charges were a continuation of prosecutorial harassment that Trump has faced for years.

"This has been going on ever since he became president," Ramirez said.

The trip was organized a grassroots group called the Florida Republican Assembly, which had originally envisioned four buses making the journey but settled for just two.

As the Trump supporters boarded the buses, a lone woman, Danette Chialtas, shouted at them, calling them traitors for supporting Trump.

"He's being tried on espionage charges, and they are enabling it," Chialtas said, pointing to the buses.

___

Supporters of former President Donald Trump, rally outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami.

TRUMP TO BE DIGITALLY FINGERPRINTED

Trump will be digitally fingerprinted and have his birthdate and Social Security number taken as part of the booking process Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service says.

The spokesman said the former president will forgo a mugshot because enough photos of him already exist in the system — confirming what a person familiar with negotiations around the proceedings said earlier.

The spokesman said that booking could take place before Trump appears in court or afterward, depending on when he arrives. He said authorities did not plan to immediately alert the media once Trump had arrived.

Outside the courthouse, meanwhile, police cleared an area where media covering the event had set up tents. They brought in sniffer dogs to search for anything suspicious but planned to allow journalists back into the area once the search was complete.

___

Experienced Florida attorney to represent Trump at arraignment

2024 CAMPAIGN TRAIL MOSTLY QUIET AS ATTENTION SHIFTS (BACK) TO TRUMP

Trump's 2024 Republican presidential rivals were largely refraining from public campaign events as the political world’s attention shifted to the former president’s appearance in federal court in Miami.

Speaking Tuesday morning outside the courthouse where Trump will be arraigned, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reiterated his commitment to pardoning Trump if elected to the White House. The wealthy biotech entrepreneur also announced that he'd given every 2024 presidential challenger signed commitment letters asking them to join him in the pledge.

Other Republican presidential hopefuls, including Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, planned fundraisers and media appearances while forgoing campaign events. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was heading to Iowa for a town hall event later in the week but had no public events scheduled for Tuesday.

Trump is the Republican White House primary’s early front-runner. When he appeared in court in April on a separate criminal case involving alleged hush money payments, the attention was intense, dominating media coverage for days.

___

NO TRUMP MUGSHOT EXPECTED

Trump is not expected to have a mugshot taken when he surrenders to authorities in federal court in Miami to face charges related to mishandling classified documents.

That’s according to a person familiar with negotiations surrounding the case who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the details of the proceedings.

Having no picture taken is similar to Trump’s recent appearance in court in New York on a separate case involving hush money payments, when the former president also avoided having his mug shot taken.

— Jill Colvin

Demonstrators rally outside the Trump National Doral resort, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla.

___

MEDIA OUTNUMBERS TRUMP SUPPORTERS OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE

Security was tight outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse Tuesday ahead of the former president’s court appearance.

But Trump supporters were noticeably few hours before the appearance — far outnumbered by the hundreds of journalists from the U.S. and around the world who have converged on downtown Miami for the historic occasion.

That recalled the scene in New York, where Trump was arraigned in April on a separate criminal case involving hush money he’s accused of paying during the 2016 presidential campaign. Then, there were far more reporters than demonstrators for and against the former president.

Among those who arrived early Tuesday in Miami were father and son Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who came to the U.S. 15 years ago as asylum seekers fleeing Cuba. Wearing a shirt bearing the slogan “Jesus is my savior, Trump my president,” the younger Rodriguez, Kevin, said it is possible that Trump is guilty of illegally retaining classified documents.

But he questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said was prosecutors’ lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They’ve both been accused of mishandling classified intelligence and not appeared in court, though they also have not faced accusations of intentionally hiding their actions, like Trump has.

"Even if he's guilty, we will still support him," Rodriguez said, noting the Trump administration's staunch opposition to Cuba's government, "We never abandon our amigos — those who love this country and our liberty."

___

TRUMP SUPPORTERS, DETRACTORS GATHER OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE

Trump wasn’t due in court in Miami for hours, but both his supporters and detractors were already gathering outside.

Jack Kaplan said he drove two hours from Fort Pierce, where the judge assigned to the case is based, to counter the large number of Trump supporters who had already started showing up outside the federal courthouse in Miami.

Toting a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard and a sign reading “Trump is Toast,” the 68-year-old retired car dealer said he’ll celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine if the former president goes to prison.

"I've already get the bottle sitting in my wine cooler," said Kaplan as a Trump supporter carrying a sign reading "Keep America Great" walked by coolly. "I'm going to have a big party."

___

TRUMP TO APPEAR IN COURT

Trump will make his first court appearance to answer for a federal indictment involving 37 felony counts related to hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.

The former president will be arraigned in federal court in Miami, allowing him to hear prosecutors' charges that he jeopardized national security by mishandling classified information.

The case against him is historic but doesn't prohibit Trump from a third run at the presidency, and he urged his supporters to rally outside the courthouse.

Some had already begun to arrive hours before his late afternoon appearance was scheduled to start. Trump also planned to fly to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to give remarks this evening.

The former president was arrested and appeared in court in New York in April as part of a separate criminal case involving hush money that he is accused of paying to cover up an extramarital affair during the 2016 presidential election. Trump is facing additional potential charges in Georgia and Washington.

But he faces a potential yearslong prison sentence in the document case. It also has stood out for both the apparent volume of evidence amassed by prosecutors and the severity of the allegations.

Trump's campaign has intensified his fundraising efforts in the meantime, including an email Tuesday morning with the subject line: "My last email before my arraignment."

Scripps Only Content 2023