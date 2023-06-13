Nuggets beat Heat 94-89 to win first NBA title

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami's Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5.

Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who missed 20 of their first 22 3-point attempts and seven of their first 13 free throws but figured out how to close out the series on their home floor.

Butler scored eight straight points to help the Heat take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown made two free throws to put the game out of reach and bring the title to Denver for the first time in the franchise's 47 years in the league.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic compete for possession of the ball during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.

Butler finished with 21 points for the Heat.

This was an ugly, frenetic affair, but the aftermath was something the Nuggets and their fans could all agree was beautiful. Denver is the home of the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time in the franchise's 47 years in the league.

"It was ugly and we couldn't make shots, but at the end we figured it out," Jokic said. "I am just happy we won the game."

The Heat were, as coach Erik Spoelstra promised, a gritty, tenacious bunch. But their shooting wasn't great, either. Bam Adebayo had 20 for the Heat, but Miami shot 34% from the floor and 25% from 3. Until Butler went off, he was 2 for 13 for eight points.

