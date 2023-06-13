Palm Beach County professor: Trump indictment means 'no one is above the law'

No matter the feelings surrounding former President Donald Trump's indictment, the historical significance of this day is undeniable.

This is the first time in American history a former President faces criminal charges from the federal government he once oversaw.

This is all happening as Trump runs for president again.

A Palm Beach County history professor spoke with WPTV's Stephanie Susskind how this goes down in the history books largely depends on what happens next.

This sketch shows former President Donald Trump appearing with his attorneys in a federal courtroom in Miami on June 13, 2023, to face 37 felony charges accusing him of willfully retaining classified documents and obstructing justice.

Roger Chapman has been teaching history at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach for 16 years. He said many people are comparing Trump's trouble with President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal. However, he said, there are some big differences, including mistrust in government right now.

Chapman said the former president is innocent until proven guilty and has a right to defend himself and the indictment means Trump should be held accountable for his actions in the Mar-a-Lago case.

"If there is evidence that warranted him to be indicted, then the fact is, it doesn't matter who you are in the United States of America," Chapman said. "If evidence shows you may have broken the law and if you are held accountable for that, it's actually a good thing."

He hopes the public will trust the judicial process.

"If secrets or classified documents were not handled properly and if it were more than just accidental, then it should be looked into," Chapman said. "If the justice department thinks there was something wrong, we need to go to the court and see what happens."

Chapman also adds because Trump is known for appeals and dragging out court cases, it's possible this case still be going on during the November 2024 Election.

