Stuart man sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child porn

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A 29-year-old Stuart man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by possible deportation for producing child pornography, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

German Oliver Jose Martin also faces 20 years of supervised release from prison, although he must report to immigration officials for deportation. And U.S. District Court Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, who sits in West Palm Beach, on Friday ordered him to pay $3,000 restitution.

On May 26, 2022, Martin picked up a 15-year-old girl from her school bus stop, drove her to his trailer and used his cellular telephone to produce several videos of them engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to prosecutors.

After law enforcement learned of the activity, in early June 2022 they executed a federal search warrant on Martin’s phone. A Martin County Sheriff’s Office forensic examiner located sexually explicit videos involving the minor victim.

On Feb. 3, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of production of visual depictions of sexual exploitation of a minor. 

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

 

