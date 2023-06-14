Driver whose car vaulted: 'I thought I was going to die'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Florida woman whose car was captured on video vaulting into the air over a tow truck and crashing onto a Georgia highway said she's recovering after spending two weeks in a hospital and undergoing several surgeries.

"I don't really remember much, but I know that I thought I was going to die," Tanaijsha Bruton told WALB-TV in an interview Tuesday. "It hurts really, really bad. I felt everything."

A Lowndes County sheriff's deputy was responding to an earlier wreck May 24 when his body camera recorded Bruton's sedan flying into the air after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck, which had stopped in the highway's opposite left lane.

The car soared 120 feet before landing upside down, according to a police report. It struck another vehicle and tumbled end over end before coming to rest.

"When I go to sleep that's pretty much what I dream about," 21-year-old Bruton said. "It just replays over and over."

Bruton was hospitalized in intensive care in neighboring Florida. She said her internal injuries required at least four surgeries and she's grateful to have survived.

And she was stunned by the video footage of the crash, once she finally saw it.

"My family didn't want to show me the video," Bruton said. "But of course, I'm hardheaded and got on social media."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Stuart man sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child porn
‘Poor’ health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
3 dogs rescued after abandoned near I-95 in Martin County

Latest News

Trump supporters celebrate former president's birthday
FPL customers: Your power bill is going down
"Science Fiction, Science Future" is a new exhibit at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium that...
New exhibit at Cox Science Center examines science fiction in movies
2 arrested for third-degree murder in death of Dwyer High School student