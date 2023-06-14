FAU Harbor Branch offering new boat tours of Indian River Lagoon

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new boat tour that is open to the public is preparing to set sail in Fort Pierce.

Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute announced Wednesday they are offering a tour of the Indian River Lagoon aboard a 36-seat passenger pontoon boat.

Tours depart every Friday at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from FAU Harbor Branch, located at 5600 U.S. 1 North, in Fort Pierce.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The 90-minute excursions are led by a guide offering an "immersive educational experience" on a "floating laboratory with state-of-the-art tools."

FAU said activities include interpreting real-time water-quality data, surveying underwater habitats with a remotely operated vehicle, and identifying a variety of wildlife of all sizes — from microscopic plankton to sharks, rays, manatees and dolphins.

"The Indian River Lagoon is an amazing ecosystem, home to thousands of plants and animals," Gabby Barbarite, Ph.D., director of outreach and engagement at FAU Harbor Branch. "We are so excited to share our knowledge, passions and important research underway with our community through this new program."

Admission is $40 per person and must be booked in advance.

Click here to book a tour or call the Ocean Discovery Visitors Center at 772-242-2293.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Stuart man sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child porn
‘Poor’ health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
2 arrested for third-degree murder in death of Dwyer High School student
Driver whose car vaulted: 'I thought I was going to die'

Latest News

Trump supporters brave sweltering heat, wish former president happy birthday
Fort Pierce police seek suspect in shooting death
Lake Okeechobee almost completely covered in algae
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential race