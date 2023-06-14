Fort Pierce police seek suspect in shooting death

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Fort Pierce police are seeking a 42-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed one man and wounded another Sunday night.

Police want help in locating Edwin Ruiz-Avila, spokesman Larry Croom said in a news release Wednesday.

Ruiz-Avila is described as a Hispanic male standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, white sneakers, a rosary chain, a gold chain with a gold-colored cross and a black watch on his left wrist, Croom said.

At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to the shooting incident in the 800 block of South 21st Street.

Guillermo Barrientos Otero, 34, was unresponsive with gunshot wounds and a 38-year-old man had a single gunshot wound to his arm.

Both were transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to nearby HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

