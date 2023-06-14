FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 14, 2023

Heat indices could hit up to 105 degrees. Then spotty storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening hours.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Hot and humid Wednesday with high temperatures in the scorching low to mid 90s, but the real heat will come with the feels-like temperatures going into the triple digits.

Heat indices could hit up to 105 degrees. Then spotty storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Drier weather for Thursday and Friday with only an isolated storm possible. Get ready for a scorcher on Friday afternoon as highs top the mid 90s.

The hot 90s will continue through the weekend and for next week. While more moisture returns for the weekend, there will be lots of sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by late-day showers and storms.

Rain chances drop dramatically next week as Saharan dust sweeps into the area and brings hot, hazy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Stuart man sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child porn
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
3 dogs rescued after abandoned near I-95 in Martin County
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
‘Poor’ health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County

Latest News

Heat indices could hit up to 105 degrees. Then spotty storms will develop in the late afternoon...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 14, 2023
Hot and humid out there, so slow down and take it easy. Take frequent water breaks if you work...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 13, 2023
Hot and humid out there, so slow down and take it easy. Take frequent water breaks if you work...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 13, 2023
Stormy weather returns Monday as a front settles across the southeast.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 12, 2023