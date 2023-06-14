New exhibit at Cox Science Center examines science fiction in movies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
"Science Fiction, Science Future" is a new exhibit at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium that addresses if the future tech you see in Hollywood's best science fiction movies is even feasible in the future.

Science fiction questions like:

  • Will Star Trek's Scotty be able to beam you up by using teleportation?
  • How could a Harry Potter invisibility cloak work?
  • Can we bend space and time using a wormhole and will the gravitational forces rip our ships apart?

"Science Fiction, Science Future" incorporates robots, invisibility, mind control, holograms, and augmented reality.
"Everybody wants to become invisible, right? So we take that science fantasy and the science behind it. [Invisibility] is really just moving light around objects and kind of camouflaging what we're seeing in reality," said Kristina Holt, the center's director of membership and special projects.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 24 and will be followed up by a Titanic installation.

