Palm Beach County residents keeping cool in hot, humid weather

Hot weather and high temperatures are tough on the body, especially for those who work in it.

"It's very hot if you're out there too long," Kalia Jones said.

Jones keeps a watchful eye as a lifeguard at the city pool in Palm Beach Gardens.

She said days can be long and tiring in the heat. So, she's thankful her supervisors give them ample breaks and hydration.

"So, we change every 15 minutes. So, we're not too much in one position," she said. "We have different positions that are in the water so we're getting cool, and we have breaks every other 30 minutes. So, we're getting water, hydration, food."

Nancy Estes brought her grandson to the pool to keep cool.

"He loves it, he loves it," she said.

Estes said she brought her grandson to the pool, because she is concerned about the heat.

"That's why I think it's important for him to be in the water, cooling off," she said. "I've got lots of drinks for him, water for him to be hydrated, because definitely it's super-hot."

With the heat in mind, staff at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center said this is the time they begin to see an uptick in heat exhaustion.

"Most of the time people come in and they're only at the heat exhaustion stage, where you're starting to just not feel right," physician assistant Carl Wright said. " You got a little nausea going on, sweating profusely, those types of things."

Wright has some recommendations for those spending time outside.

"You want to wear light lose clothing, light colors, hat, light color rather than dark colors, make sure it can breathe," he said. "Drink lots of water, or sports drinks, or something like that. You also want to avoid caffeine, coffee, iced tea and alcohol."

When it comes to pets, West Palm Animal Clinic said pet owners should not leave their pets outside.

The clinic recommends giving them plenty of water and shade, and setting up a fan for them, if possible. They said if the ground is too hot for your foot, then it's too hot for their paws to walk on.

Scripps Only Content 2023