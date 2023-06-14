'Poor' health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday issued "poor" health advisories for three beaches — Dubois Park in Jupiter, Sandoway-Delray Beach and South Inlet Park in Boca Raton — after a recent sampling showed high bacterial levels.

"Poor" is more than than 71 colonies per milliliter, which are associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides, or runoff following heavy rains.

Dubois was listed at 422, Sandoway-Delray Beach at 763 and South Inlet Park at 481.

The health department encourages rinsing with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

DOH-Palm Beach samples beach water for 15 sites from Boca Raton to Jupiter for enterococci as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA. The samples are laboratory tested for concentrations and a value assigned to indicate poor, moderate or good ranges.

Beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state can be found at palmbeach.floridahealth.gov/ and then clicking on "Beach Water Sampling"

