Sweet, senior dog Rocky at Palm Beach County animal shelter adopted

Animal shelters in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are at critical capacity, so WPTV has been featuring animals that need homes.

Rocky's story is like so many others like him— a beautiful, sweet dog that needs a good home. The 10-year-old had been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since February. His gentle, sweet spirit and smart, calm ability to listen to commands stood out to volunteers.

Lindsey Haddock Seehaver and her husband, Alex, had seen Rocky months ago during a visit to the shelter, and didn’t realize he was still there until his story started making the rounds on our newscasts and social media.

They adopted him and they said they’re grateful, because he quickly became their best friend.

Rocky now goes with Alex to work every day and he’s the office mascot.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is trying to "Clear Kennel 1" through adoptions. If you can't adopt a pet, you can foster one, or donate to the Amazon Wish List to make the animals more comfortable.

Save the date for June 23-25! We are thrilled to announce that we are participating in Petco Love MEGA ADOPTION EVENT! ☀... Posted by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person and no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.

Scripps Only Content 2023