Trump supporters wave on travelers driving north on I95

Former President Trump was in federal court in Miami on Tuesday while some supporters rallied in Boynton Beach.



"We're long-time flaggers, all of us. We've been doing this for a long time," said Trump supporter Mary Kelley, who goes by Maga Mary. "We became friends on the bridge, we all met on this bridge actually."



The group of about 15 supporters got their flags and banners and stood on the 23rd Avenue overpass above Interstate 95 just south of Woolbright Road.

"We look for the reaction of the drivers and you can see a lot of people honking, a lot of people wave," said Donald Tarca Jr., who is a supporter of the former president. "Some people that roll their windows down and put their hands out."

"Most of them are beeping or flashing their lights," said Ralph Dinicola, who was waving his Trump flag. "There's a few negatives but you have to have them too."



This comes as Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 classified documents charges in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.



"It wasn't concerning to you where the files were being kept at Mar-A-Lago?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.



"Absolutely not, they got security right there. Secret Service is always there," Dinicola responded. "It's well locked. They had them inspected."



While the group was few, they say most of their supporters were down in Miami, and that's why it was important for them to rally on the bridge — to wave at supporters driving back north.

"With everything happening with Trump has that lessened your loyalty, made it stronger, how do you feel?" Lopez asked.

"Stronger, much stronger," Kelley said. "We just want to help him get through all this and that's why we come out."

The group says they met protesting on the overpass years ago and have rallied together since.

"You do get tired," Deborah Tarca, who was rallying in support of Trump, said. "I'm not going to deny the fact. It's exhausting. There are times at a point when you're like maybe we should just stop, and you see something happen and you're just like. You know what, you can't give up."

The group says they plan to continue to support Trump through this process, and vote him for president in 2024.



"I mean he loves this country; he's trying to save this country and as we can see it's falling apart," Kelley said.

They have plans to join a much larger group showing up to the bridge outside Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday afternoon to wish Trump a happy 77th birthday. Trump will be in Bedminister, New Jersey.

