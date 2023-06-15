1 arrested in deaths of 2 teens in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex

Deputies have arrested a man, they said, is responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers in the parking lot of a Greenacres apartment complex in April.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Reginald Pinder on Wednesday after an extensive investigation.

Island Shores Apartment Homes sign, where Greenacres double shooting occurred, April 6, 2023

The arrest comes two months after the fatal shooting that happened just before 11:30 p.m. on April 5 at Island Shores Apartment Homes at 300 Island Shores Drive. Deputies found two male victims in the parking lot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Pinder faces murder and robbery charges.

