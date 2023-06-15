13-year-old boy riding bicycle hit and killed by car in west Boynton Beach

A 13-year-old west Boynton Beach boy is dead after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Wednesday evening.

According to a PBSO crash report, the teen was riding northbound on Lyons Road and crossing Boynton Beach Boulevard "against the traffic signals" just after 5 p.m.

As the 13-year-old went through the busy intersection, he was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape, driven by a 61-year-old Okeechobee woman, the sheriff's office said.

The teen was thrown from his bike and slammed onto the hood and windshield of the SUV.

The sheriff's office said the teen died from his injuries, while the driver of the Escape suffered minor injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2023