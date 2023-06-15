Black bear captured at Tampa airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials in Florida safely captured and removed a black bear from the property at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday.

A Transportation Security Administration employee first spotted the bear walking along the perimeter fence on Tuesday.

Authorities then set up a perimeter to keep the bear contained. That strategy worked, and the bear slept inside the perimeter overnight.

"It's the first time in our 50-plus year history, that we know of, that we've had a bear come onto the property," John Tiliacos, Tampa airport's executive vice president of airport operations, said.

The animal was captured unharmed when it went into one of the traps set up for it.

Florida wildlife officials relocated the bear to Ocala National Forest in Central Florida.

An airport executive said there were no disruptions to airport operations and no injuries in the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Driver whose car vaulted: 'I thought I was going to die'
2 arrested for third-degree murder in death of Dwyer High School student
Study: Port St. Lucie has 6th worst commute in US
‘Poor’ health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County
Trump supporters wave to travelers driving north on I-95

Latest News

Paychecks for homeless helping revitalize Vero Beach park
Rabbi wants Bible removed from Palm Beach County schools to make a point
2 arrested for third-degree murder in death of Dwyer High School student
Shy, sweet Jesse up for adoption at Palm Beach County animal shelter