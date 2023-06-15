Black bear captured at Tampa airport

Officials in Florida safely captured and removed a black bear from the property at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday.

A Transportation Security Administration employee first spotted the bear walking along the perimeter fence on Tuesday.

Authorities then set up a perimeter to keep the bear contained. That strategy worked, and the bear slept inside the perimeter overnight.

"It's the first time in our 50-plus year history, that we know of, that we've had a bear come onto the property," John Tiliacos, Tampa airport's executive vice president of airport operations, said.

The animal was captured unharmed when it went into one of the traps set up for it.

Florida wildlife officials relocated the bear to Ocala National Forest in Central Florida.

An airport executive said there were no disruptions to airport operations and no injuries in the incident.

