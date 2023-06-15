Man's decomposed body found in Martin County

Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
A decomposed body of a man was found by a construction crew Thursday afternoon off Bridge Road in Martin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Florida Highway Patrol, who took over the investigation, said the body was discovered in a water-filled ditch on the south shoulder of Bridge Road just west of the entrance to Becker Tree Farm driveway. The driveway is located just east of Interstate 95.

FHP said the body was in the early stages of decomposition.

Investigators said a bicycle was located by a worker in the area earlier in the week. Damage to the bicycle was consistent with a crash, FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said.

Detectives at the scene said the investigation will cause some traffic slowdowns in the area for the next several hours.

Drivers should seek an alternate route, if possible.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

