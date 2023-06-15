Construction accident at high-rise building in West Palm Beach, police say

Emergency crews on Thursday have responded to a construction accident at a high-rise building in West Palm Beach.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the incident happened at a property under construction in the 300 block of South Australian Avenue.

Police said Clearwater Drive, which runs parallel to Australian Avenue, is closed in all directions.

Crews from West Palm Beach Fire Rescue are currently at the scene, according to police.

#TrafficAlert Clearwater Drive is closed to traffic in all directions at the 300 block of South Australian Avenue due to a construction accident that @WPBfire is currently working. @TotalTrafficWPB @wptvtraffic @wpbf_yasmine @CBS12 @WPBF25News @WPTV — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) June 15, 2023

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023