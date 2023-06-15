Construction accident at high-rise building in West Palm Beach, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emergency crews on Thursday have responded to a construction accident at a high-rise building in West Palm Beach.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the incident happened at a property under construction in the 300 block of South Australian Avenue.

Police said Clearwater Drive, which runs parallel to Australian Avenue, is closed in all directions.

Crews from West Palm Beach Fire Rescue are currently at the scene, according to police.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Driver whose car vaulted: 'I thought I was going to die'
2 arrested for third-degree murder in death of Dwyer High School student
Study: Port St. Lucie has 6th worst commute in US
‘Poor’ health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County
Trump supporters wave to travelers driving north on I-95

Latest News

180 plan to paddle from Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach
Detectives investigating shooting that killed man in Greenacres
1 arrested in deaths of 2 teens in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 15, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 15, 2023