Construction accident at high-rise building in West Palm Beach, police say
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Emergency crews on Thursday have responded to a construction accident at a high-rise building in West Palm Beach.
According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the incident happened at a property under construction in the 300 block of South Australian Avenue.
Police said Clearwater Drive, which runs parallel to Australian Avenue, is closed in all directions.
Crews from West Palm Beach Fire Rescue are currently at the scene, according to police.
No other information has been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
