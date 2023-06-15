Construction worker rescued after accident at high-rise building

A 65-year-old worker was rescued Thursday after a deck partially collapsed at the site of a high-rise building under construction in West Palm Beach, police said.

The high-rise rescue took place on the 18th floor of the building located on the 300 block of Australian Avenue along Clearwater Drive.

The worker sustained moderate injuries after the deck collapse, according to West Palm Beach spokeswoman saidDiane G. Papadakos.

Firefighters took a construction elevator to the 14th floor and then climbed to the 18th-floor roof deck.

Papadakos said crews provided medical treatment for the patient's injuries and then loaded him into a basket, where he was secured with ropes and harnesses. The basket was then attached to the crane's hooks.

The crane operator and safety officer from the construction team coordinated with rescuers in lowering the patient to the ground using the crane.

#TrafficAlert Clearwater Drive is closed to traffic in all directions at the 300 block of South Australian Avenue due to a construction accident that @WPBfire is currently working. @TotalTrafficWPB @wptvtraffic @wpbf_yasmine @CBS12 @WPBF25News @WPTV — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) June 15, 2023

A firefighter called an "attendant" was also fastened to the basket and lowered down alongside the patient. Once safely on the ground, the patient was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for further treatment.

"This is one of the calls they train the most intensely for because it is one of the calls with the highest risk," said West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty.

Clearwater Drive, which runs parallel to Australian Avenue, was closed in all directions during the rescue. The road reopened to traffic at 1 p.m., and police cleared the scene.

"The firefighters who performed this rescue are highly trained Technical Rescue Technicians who practice regularly for these high-risk, low-frequency events," Papadakos said in a statement. "Most firefighters only get to participate in a few of these emergencies in an entire 30-year career. This crew did an excellent job today and performed at expert level."

