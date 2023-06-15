Detectives investigating shooting that killed man in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 150 block of Fleming Avenue.

Deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Detectives said the circumstances surrounding this shooting are not known at this time.

The victim is not being identified due to Marsy’s Law .

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Driver whose car vaulted: 'I thought I was going to die'
2 arrested for third-degree murder in death of Dwyer High School student
Study: Port St. Lucie has 6th worst commute in US
‘Poor’ health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County
Trump supporters wave to travelers driving north on I-95

Latest News

Construction accident at high-rise building in West Palm Beach, police say
180 plan to paddle from Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach
1 arrested in deaths of 2 teens in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 15, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 15, 2023